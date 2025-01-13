Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OPULENT OFFENDER

A decadent delinquent stole between $150,000 and $300,000 worth of items from a 2020 Audi S7 in The Plaza at Preston Center at about 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 11, including an Audemars Piguet rose gold watch, a tennis bracelet, a MacBook Pro, Apple AirPods, Apple headphones, Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses, an iPad, a gun safe, and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

Police arrested a 45-year-old man for trespassing at about 3:06 a.m. on Rosedale Avenue.

8 Wednesday

A brazen bandit stole a 2021 GMC Sierra at about 11:55 p.m. from an unspecified location.

12 Sunday

Reported at 3:20 a.m.: A burglar attempted to steal a vehicle on Normandy Avenue.

Reported at 7:19 a.m.: A careless cruiser kept going after hitting a vehicle on Amherst Avenue.

A sneaky thief may have been collecting Ford vehicle parts on Hanover Street. The tail lights and bed cover of a 2022 Ford F-250 were reported stolen at about 2:21 p.m., and the tail lights of a 2017 Ford Raptor were taken at about 2:54 p.m.

A thief may have a beautiful complexion and stained soul after stealing L’Oréal, Maybelline, Hero Cosmetics, and Starface products from CVS on Preston Road at about 3:51 p.m.

Reported at 11:44 p.m.: A brazen burglar stole the tail lights of a 2020 Ford F-150 from the Moody Family YMCA garage on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Tuesday

Someone was arrested at an undisclosed location at about 4:26 p.m. for aggravated assault with a weapon.

8 Wednesday

A 33-year-old man was arrested for public intoxication at about 8:47 a.m. at the intersection of North Fitzhugh Avenue and St Johns Drive.

The driver of a Land Rover who swerved to avoid a collision with another vehicle hit a stop sign at the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Douglas Avenue at about 4:17 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at about 9:29 p.m. in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue.

11 Saturday

Reported at 1:44 a.m.: Officers suspected a 2023 Tesla Model S collided with a utility pole in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue, cracking it in two, after finding debris around the pole and observing matching damage to the vehicle.