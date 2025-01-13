Preston Royal Library to Unveil Renovation Plans

Library staff and the City of Dallas Bond Office invite residents to a community meeting taking place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The meeting will include a presentation of the plans for the upcoming renovation project for the Preston Royal Library, the details of the process, and the proposed timeline for the construction.

The library’s renovation is part of the 2024 Dallas Public Library Capital Bond Program, which reported in its 2023 Quality of Life Committee Briefing that the full renovation of the branch will extend its useful service life by 40-50 years.