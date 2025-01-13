Real Talk: Eric Hage

Eric Hage joined Dallas’ KDC, one of the nation’s leading real estate development and investment firms, just three years ago.

As the company’s executive vice president of development, he has been responsible for new business strategies involving the company’s core businesses, including office, industrial and data center development.

Now his role is even bigger: KDC has promoted Hage, who’s worked in commercial real estate for two decades, to president.

Hage succeeded Toby Grove, who continues to serve in an advisory role as vice chairman of the board of directors.

How did you get into real estate?

It was a classic story of being in the right place at the right time. I was teaching tennis to kids during my first summer back from college and one of the parents, Talmage Boston, asked if I would be interested in a construction internship. Talmage made the introduction, for which I am still grateful to this day. This opportunity led to a summer internship with Turner Construction, where I worked on commercial office properties, and ultimately a full-time job after college.

What is the best thing about working in real estate?

This may sound cliché, but the people are the best part of working in commercial real estate. The industry invites people of all backgrounds, talents, and personalities. Some of my best friends are those who I have done business with for more than 20 years. The Dallas market, in particular, has lots of key real estate players yet it has a small feel to it.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give yourself any advice, what would it be?

As a young man, I had limited knowledge of the construction industry. I immediately starting learning as much as possible by hitching myself to smarter people and asking lots of questions – almost shamelessly. In the years since, I have watched young professionals hesitate to ask questions out of fear of not looking smart. This is a missed opportunity and the best time to learn freely from those more experienced.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

We are lucky to be in Dallas with a strong workforce and affordable housing, particularly in comparison to other parts of the country. Our central location in the United States and an overall business-friendly environment makes this the place to be. DFW has become an attractive spot for college grads, and companies have taken note. Businesses from all sectors, banking to tech, continue to be bullish about maintaining and even growing their DFW presence.

What’s a fun fact about yourself?

I love eating at a good dive. Whenever I travel to another city, I check for places Guy Fieri has visited on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. My favorite dive so far is Louie’s Pizza here in Dallas.