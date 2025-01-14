College Filmmaker Explores Grandmother’s Gratifying Life

Inspiring short documentary project showcases joys of assisted living

For Roylenne Huff, a resident of The Preston of the Park Cities, retirement hasn’t exactly been synonymous with slowing down.

From her busy fitness schedule to movie nights and mealtimes, this Dallas senior is taking advantage of all her senior living community offers.

“They take excellent care of me and allow me to live a full life,” Roylenne said. “I keep a very busy schedule. I exercise just about every day. The people here are just wonderful, and I’ve been able to make friends just by being a part of so much.”

Roylenne’s gratifying life was the subject of a short documentary shot and directed by granddaughter Jesse Heller.

“I was assigned a project for my 4D class at college, and we had to choose someone to interview,” Jesse said. “I go to school in Rochester, but when I saw the assignment overlapped with Thanksgiving break, I knew I wanted to interview my grandma when I was back home in Dallas. She has such a positive outlook on life and has a really funny and sweet personality that I knew would translate well on camera.”

The documentary covers a day with Roylenne, revealing the vibrant and fulfilling life she enjoys. It invites audiences to reflect on their own relationships with seniors while underscoring the positive impacts intergenerational relationships can provide.

“I learned that it’s so worth it to just have time to sit down with your loved ones and hear about their lives and experiences,” Jesse said. “I loved all the little stories she told me throughout filming and am glad I was able to get to know her better.”

The project also highlights the civility, compassion, and care shown to Roylenne by the community she now calls home, potentially changing the way many may perceive the standards of modern senior living facilities.

“I didn’t necessarily go into this project with the intention of changing perceptions,” Jesse said. “I just wanted to communicate how much the Preston has helped my grandma on a personal level. But I do know that many seniors have fears about losing their freedom or being mis-cared for due to horror stories about assisted living homes. Maybe through my grandma’s personal experience, they could see that they’re not all bad and that you just have to find your perfect fit.”

Check out the short video here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/p0zbwf9iaujm6hrb6yce1/JessieHeller_Doc-1.mp4?rlkey=nexbmymjlj1lakjwbbqlsigrh&e=3&dl=0