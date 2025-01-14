‘Free Your Feet, Feel the Beat’ Dance Party Benefits YMCA

YMCA members and non-members are invited to a free afternoon of cardio dance from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, in the Moody Family YMCA Gymnasium.

Attendees at the ‘Free Your Feet, Feel the Beat’ Dance Party will explore a variety of different dance genres, including the energetic rhythms of Jazz and Hip Hop, sultry Latin movements, the theatrical flair of Broadway, and the infectious beats of Pop/R&B.

The Dance Party is celebrating its second year at the Moody YMCA. It will feature a dynamic group of instructors from around the area. Optional donations will benefit the Moody YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which funds programs that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

For the first time this year, attendees will have the chance to win items and services during an event raffle. Raffle proceeds will also support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign.

Registration for the dance party is recommended, but not required. Attendees can sign up by scanning the QR code on the event poster, or by emailing 2025DanceParty@gmail.com.

Event co-chairs are Suzanne Humann and Melissa Kovics. Body Lounge has donated wellness services to the event raffle, and will provide complimentary recovery services during the Dance Party.