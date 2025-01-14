Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 6-12

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RAVENOUS ROBBER

A burglar was hungry for more than just food on Jan. 9 when he broke the glass entry door of a restaurant in the 4200 block of West Northwest Highway and stole valuable property.

7 Tuesday

A vehicle was taken without the permission of its owner in the 7600 block of Northwood Road.

A criminal entered a vehicle by force and stole property in the 4300 block of Northaven Road.

A hit and run occurred in the 5100 block of Inwood Road.

8 Wednesday

A motor vehicle theft occurred at a retail business in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane.

A criminal stole money at gunpoint from a business is the 4400 block of West Mockingbird Lane.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6500 block of East Greenway Boulevard.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A criminal trespass warning was issued at NorthPark Center.

9 Thursday

A narcotics offense occurred in the 7600 block of Linwood Road.

An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6300 block of Bandera Drive.

10 Friday

A criminal trespass warning was issued at a gas station in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.

A motor vehicle was stolen from a commercial lot in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 6800 block of Park Lane.

PHOTO: Pixabay

12 Sunday

The rear license plate was removed from a vehicle parked near a big box retail store in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.

A vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent in the 4500 block of West Mockingbird Lane.