Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 6-12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RAVENOUS ROBBER
A burglar was hungry for more than just food on Jan. 9 when he broke the glass entry door of a restaurant in the 4200 block of West Northwest Highway and stole valuable property.
7 Tuesday
A vehicle was taken without the permission of its owner in the 7600 block of Northwood Road.
A criminal entered a vehicle by force and stole property in the 4300 block of Northaven Road.
A hit and run occurred in the 5100 block of Inwood Road.
8 Wednesday
A motor vehicle theft occurred at a retail business in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane.
A criminal stole money at gunpoint from a business is the 4400 block of West Mockingbird Lane.
An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6500 block of East Greenway Boulevard.
A criminal trespass warning was issued at NorthPark Center.
9 Thursday
A narcotics offense occurred in the 7600 block of Linwood Road.
An out-of-town stolen vehicle was recovered in the 6300 block of Bandera Drive.
10 Friday
A criminal trespass warning was issued at a gas station in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.
A motor vehicle was stolen from a commercial lot in the 11600 block of Preston Road.
A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 6800 block of Park Lane.
12 Sunday
The rear license plate was removed from a vehicle parked near a big box retail store in the 11900 block of Inwood Road.
A vehicle was taken without the owner’s consent in the 4500 block of West Mockingbird Lane.