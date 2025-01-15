Dallas Young Professionals to Host CASA Party

Dallas CASA Young Professionals will host the annual CASAblanca casino party at The Hall on Dragon on Feb. 7. to benefit child victims of abuse or neglect.

Event co-chairs include Preston Hollow’s Seth Stukalin as well as Brooke Farrelly, Hannah Harpole, and Vivian Satterfield.

CASAblanca is hosted by the Dallas CASA Young Professionals, a group of volunteers whose mission is to increase awareness for Dallas CASA, while providing charitable and social opportunities for people ages 21 to 40 years.

The group hosts happy hours, networking events, a pickleball tournament and more, and allows young professionals from a variety of fields who share a commitment to improving the lives of child victims of abuse and neglect the chance to connect.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) seeks to protect children, restore childhood and help child victims of abuse or neglect achieve their full potential. The agency’s trained and supervised community volunteers are assigned by judges to advocate for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are living in the protective care of the state. Now in its 44th year, Dallas CASA serves more children than any of the more than 900 CASA programs nationwide.

All proceeds of the CASAblanca event will benefit the children served by Dallas CASA. To learn more visit www.dallascasa.org.