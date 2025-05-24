Congratulations Class of 2025!

With hugs, claps, and cheers, 565 Highland Park High School seniors crossed the stage and received diplomas during their graduation ceremony on May 23 at Moody Coliseum.

The ceremony featured remarks from the class’ salutatorian, Lakshmi Vemula, and valedictorian, Anna Qian, as well as a cello solo from senior Neelan Krishna and a performance of Over the Rainbow by senior Piper Lynne Holdridge.

“It’s okay not to know exactly where you’re going. What matters is that we keep moving forward, stay open to change, and allow ourselves to dream, whether those dreams are wild and epic like mine, or quiet, real and right in front of you,” Vemula told her classmates. “Thank you all for making this high school roller coaster absolutely unforgettable.”

Read more about the ceremony and the remarks from the class’ salutatorian and valedictorian in our July issue.