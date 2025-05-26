Park Cities Crime Reports May 19-25

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: CRIME REPORTS GETAWAY

PHOTO: Unsplash

Even the crime reports need a vacation every once in a while! Most of the reports are taking the day off for Memorial Day. We will update this post when they become available.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Monday

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue at about 12:53 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and delivery of marijuana.

A sneaky thief entered a garage and unlocked home in the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane at about 3:34 a.m., and stole a 2019 Porsche Cayenne key fob.

Jewelry that was reported as possibly stolen from a home in the 3300 block of St Johns Drive at 9:41 a.m. was found in the afternoon.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for criminal trespassing at about 4:32 p.m. in the 5000 block of Holland Avenue.

20 Tuesday

Officers arrested a 53-year-old woman on a felony warrant at about 3:38 a.m. in the 4300 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for obscuring his license plate, displaying the wrong license plate or registration, not having insurance or a valid license, and on multiple warrants at about 10:12 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

21 Wednesday

Reported at 3:20 p.m.: A rented 2025 Audi Q5 had new damage to its front fender when it was returned to Audi Dallas that may have been caused by a reckless roadster in Highland Park Village.

22 Thursday

Reported at 3:11 p.m.: A fraudster cashed two fake checks for $23,549.16 similar to those that a resident of the 4500 block of North Versailles Avenue sent via FedEx for her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

23 Friday

A 22 year old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a weapon without a license at about 2:43 a.m. in the 5500 block of Douglas Avenue.