‘Ultimate’ Camp Guide Includes Many Nearby Options

S. Holland Murphy and Jessica Otte, colleagues at our sister publications D Magazine and D Homes, worked their networks of Dallas parents, did a little digging, and came up with what they call the “Ultimate Guide to Camps for Kids” on dmagazine.com.

Several of their picks involve camp operators in or near People Newspapers’ markets.

Their guide includes camps offered by Greenhill School, The Hockaday School, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Lakehill Preparatory School, Parish Episcopal School, Shelton School, SMU, and Ursuline Academy.

Check it out here and find also camps from Apex Dance & Performing Arts, Cooper Fitness Center, the Frontiers of Flight Museum, the Jewish Community Center, Kid Art Dallas, North Texas Performing Arts, and Zhen Music and Arts Institute, plus places a bit farther away.