Date & Place: May 9 at The Omni Dallas

Beneficiary: Ascend Dallas

Notable: Guests were immersed in vibrant Moroccan décor, flavorful bites, exotic sips, and rich cultural experiences. Guests included Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Dr. Tiffany Moon, Katelyn Barbier-Mueller, Laura Reeder, Kit Sawers, Jennifer Sampson, Jessica Khan, and Heather Lisle.