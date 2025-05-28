Tron-inspired Bird Streets estate features Ferrari centerpiece

In a neighborhood where four-car garages are hardly news, a Preston Hollow estate is turning heads with a Ferrari parked, not in the driveway, but in the living room.

The home, inspired by the film TRON: Legacy, was created by Michael Shaun Jackson of Acquiesce Design. Perched in the Bird Streets, the residence delivers a sense of life in an alternate — and over-the-top — reality.

Beyond the ability to display an automotive showpiece, the $4 million home at 5025 Wateka Drive features a dramatic flex space garage showroom, a 1980s-inspired speakeasy with turquoise tufted fabric walls and zebra carpet, and an outdoor modern oasis. With rounded edge windows and state-of-the-art lighting, the TRON: Legacy influence is felt throughout the home.

And the cultural influences don’t stop with the movie. The study is an homage to Ferrari Formula 1 racing with a photo mural of a dramatic crash covering an entire wall.

Italian porcelain floors run throughout the home with pops of color contrasting with the bright white floors and museum finish walls. The living room fireplace showcases white and black granite that stretches to the ceiling and calls to mind Warhol’s amorphous Rorschach inkblot.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby Listing agent Pogir Pogir, who has a degree in architecture, describes the home as a “futuristic Versace Mansion.”

While he admits the home is a little on the wild side, Pogir implores house hunters to take a deeper look at the home before rushing to judgment.

“When I look at the architecture of it, the way the house flows and feels altogether, it’s just an interesting experience,” Pogir said.

For future homeowners who may not have a metallic candy-apple-red Ferrari to park in the living room, Pogir suggests the bay can be used as a flex space where kids can play and easily be seen.

“It’s very much a living piece of art,” Pogir said of the home. “It’s a house that really gets your senses.”