Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 13-18

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: COMPUTER LOOTER

An individual took computers from a home without permission on May 17 in the 6500 block of Tulip Lane.

May 13

An individual collided into property and fled in the 9300 block of Inwood Road.

An individual committed fraud at Love Field Airport.

An individual stole from a retail store in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

May 14

A prowler was spotted in the 6400 block of Bandera Avenue.

An individual violated weapon laws at Love Field Airport.

An individual removed property from a porch in the 4200 block of Royal Ridge Road.

An individual committed larceny in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

May 15

An individual took property without consent in the 10000 block of Gaywood Road.

An individual was in possession of suspected marijuana at Love Field Airport.

An individual entered a garage and took a bike in the 7500 block of Caillet Street.

May 16

An individual committed larceny in the 6600 block of Desco Drive.

An individual committed larceny in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

An individual broke into a vehicle and stole items in the 7700 block of West Northwest Highway.

May 17

An individual had an unloaded gun inside their checked luggage at Love Field Airport.

An individual committed embezzlement in the 6900 block of Lemmon Avenue.

An individual stole a vehicle from a parking lot in the 12500 block of Inwood Road.

An individual vandalized property in a parking lot in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

An individual entered a restaurant and took property in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.

May 18

A religious building in the 9800 block of Preston Road faced a terrorist threat.

An individual attempted to evade an officer in a vehicle in the 5400 block of West Northwest Highway.

A retail store was vandalized in the 7900 block of Forest Lane.

An individual committed a burglary and stole a wallet in the 8500 block of Swananoah Road.

An intoxicated individual broke a window screen at a home in the 4300 block of Shorecrest Road.

A motor vehicle was stolen at NorthPark Center.