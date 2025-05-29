Buddy Bowl Makes Magic Moments

The thrill of victory doesn’t just come to Highlander Stadium on fall Friday nights.

Thanks to a Park Cities tradition, love for the game ignites the football field with joy in the spring, too.

The Buddy Bowl on May 3 brought out the best in Highland Park High School students and their special needs buddies.

Larry Williams, 77, a self-taught pianist with special needs, led the crowd in “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the likes of Joel Smith and Miles Gill scored touchdowns for the Blue and Gold teams.

Brayden Schager and his sister, Brielle, first conceived of pairing football players with special athletes in 2017, when Brayden was in eighth grade and Brielle was in sixth.

Sponsors, cheerleaders, Highland Belles, and other fans bought into the idea, too.

Now in its eighth year, the event is organized by Ginger Allen and a host of volunteers.