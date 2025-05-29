Golden Goals: HP Adds Another State Lacrosse Title

Two-time MVP Zielke, goalkeeper Morse spark victory over ESD

By: Mike Waters

Highland Park has reclaimed the throne and reaffirmed its status as the most decorated high school lacrosse program in Texas.

The Scots pulled away late for an 8-4 win over defending champion Episcopal School of Dallas on May 11 in the Texas High School Lacrosse League championship game at Highlander Stadium. It marks the ninth title in program history for the Scots.

HP won the crown in 2023 before ESD took over last year. The perennial powerhouses have staged classic semifinal showdowns in each of the past two postseasons, so a showdown for the title seems appropriate.

“A dream come true,” said HP senior Duncan Zielke, who won his second championship MVP award, after earning the same honor two years ago as a sophomore. “Total team effort. All game long. All season long.”

A smothering HP defense and stellar goalkeeping by two-sport standout Jack Morse — an all-state linebacker in football — staked the Scots (19-3) to a 5-0 halftime lead that tightened to 5-4 by the fourth quarter.

HP responded in a big way. Zielke rifled in consecutive goals in a 59-second span to shift momentum. Harrison Brown, a sophomore, sealed the championship with the final goal.

“I knew we could not let them (ESD) come back,” said Zielke. “We needed an offensive boost, and fortunately I was able to get a couple of quick goals there.”

During an 11-3 win over Jesuit Dallas in the semifinals on Saturday, Zielke took a stick to the head in the opening minutes and went down. He sat out the remainder of the first half with dizziness. At intermission, however, Zielke passed concussion protocol tests and returned to score three second-half goals to help HP advance.

“Zielke is one tough kid,” said HP head coach Mike Pressler. “To come back the way he did and play the way he did is just phenomenal.”

Brown scored twice in the first half, with HP building its cushion behind additional tallies by Hunt Henry and Parker Addison. Zielke contributed a late goal before the break.

“Our defense was tremendous, especially in the first half,” said Pressler, who has won two titles in his first three seasons with the Scots. “And Jack Morse did such an exceptional job in goal.”

Zielke and Brown recorded three goals apiece. Morse registered seven saves in goal. The Scots held a 36-29 advantage in shots on goal. Jackson Bond was named the game’s defensive MVP.