Date & Place: May 14 at Lounge 31 in Highland Park Village

Chairs: Lauren Combest and Debbie Oates

Sponsors: PlainsCapital, Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians, Sewell Automotive Companies

Notable: JLD is the largest female organization in Dallas and donates more than $1 million to nonprofits every year. JLD gives 4,000 women each year opportunities to lead and serve.