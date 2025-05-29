No Ordinary Tournament Title for Scheffler at Byron Nelson

Top-ranked golfer finally wins hometown event he first played 11 years ago

Between course changes and schedule shuffling, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson has seen its PGA Tour stature decrease in the past decade. Don’t tell that to Scottie Scheffler.

The former Highland Park standout has won the Masters twice, along with an Olympic gold medal, a Ryder Cup, and a Tour championship. However, he became emotional and reflective while securing his first title at his hometown event on May 4 in McKinney.

“I grew up coming to watch it,” Scheffler said. “I would come out on the driving range and watch these guys practice, hitting their brand-new range balls. I just dreamed to be able to play in it, and it’s more of a dream to be able to win it.”

Scheffler, the world’s top-ranked golfer, was dominant in all four rounds to claim his first tournament victory of 2025 by eight strokes over Erik van Rooyen of South Africa.

He tied the tournament record by shooting 31-under par over four rounds, including a 10-under 61 in the opening round. The performance also tied the Tour under-par mark for a 72-hole event.

Scheffler won a state championship in high school for the Scots, had a successful college career at the University of Texas, and has amassed 17 professional wins in the past three-plus years.

Since making his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the Nelson in 2014, during his junior year at HP, hoisting the trophy on the 18th green has been a goal. He missed last year’s event while his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their son, Bennett.

“The girl I was dating (in 2014) is now my wife. My sister was caddying for me at the time. My family was all able to be here, and it was just really, really special memories, and I think at times it all comes crashing down to me at once,” Scheffler said. “When my family is here, I always tend to get a bit emotional.”

Preston Hollow resident and former Jesuit Dallas standout Jordan Spieth finished 12 shots behind Scheffler, with whom he was grouped during the first two rounds, drawing huge galleries.

“What he’s doing is inspiring. It wasn’t that long ago I was definitely better than him, and I’m definitely not right now. I hate admitting that about anybody, but I just watched it those first two rounds, and I’ve got to get better,” Spieth said of Scheffler. “He certainly has earned this one. When Scottie wins, I’m happy. It doesn’t matter where it is. If I’m not going to win, I like when he wins.”