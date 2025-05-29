St. Mark’s, Ursuline, Covenant Golfers Stay on Course

Lions upset Kinkaid for SPC title, Bears earn seventh straight TAPPS crown

Between dynamic drives and precise putting, golfers from private schools in the Preston Hollow area had a stellar season on the links.

Duff McKay led St. Mark’s to a 4A team championship at the SPC boys golf tournament on April 30 at the Golf Club of Houston.

McKay, an Indiana commit, survived a three-hole playoff to earn the individual gold medal for the Lions. Two teammates, Sam Merryman and James Hoak, also finished in the top 10.

St. Mark’s rallied from a five-stroke deficit in the final round to surpass runner-up Houston Kinkaid, finishing with a team score of 305-303—608, or 21 shots better than a year ago at the conference tournament.

Kinkaid was the eight-time defending champion and had won 11 of 12 crowns since the Lions last brought home the trophy in 2011.

Meanwhile, Ursuline prevailed in challenging weather conditions on May 6 to keep its TAPPS golf dynasty intact.

The Bears clinched their seventh consecutive 6A state championship after the state tournament in Glen Rose was shortened to 27 holes because of inclement weather.

Ursuline senior Bella Scucchi claimed the individual title by shooting 1-under par over two days at Squaw Valley Golf Course. Scucchi was in third place after the first round but rallied by firing a 34 over nine holes on Tuesday.

Scucchi carded a personal best round of 63 earlier this season on the same course during the Dinosaur Classic, an event that Ursuline won by 20 strokes against public-school competition.

In fact, the state trophy caps a season in which the Bears captured four team titles and finished on the podium in every major tournament this spring.

Other medalists for Ursuline in various tournaments this spring included Heidi Chen, Chloe Rice, and Blayne Harlan. The team is coached by former pro golfer Amy Ruengmateekhun-Mullins.

Also at the TAPPS state tournament, Covenant claimed its third straight 4A boys crown behind a stellar performance by senior Luke Harper. He fired a tournament-best 64 in the first round and held on to win the individual gold medal by three strokes.

Harper (64-71—135) was joined in the top 10 by teammates Pearson Kronbach and his younger brother Brooks Harper. The Knights are coached by Matthew Graham.