Park Cities Crime Reports May 26-June 1

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: IMPRUDENT OPERATOR

Officers investigated a crash on University Boulevard at about 6:27 p.m. on May 30, and arrested the irresponsible driver of a 2008 Land Rover for roaming without a license or insurance.

UNIVERSITY PARK

26 Monday

Reported at 1:58 p.m.: A thief stole between $2,500 and $30,000 worth of necklaces on Hillcrest Avenue.

A criminal cruiser stole a 2020 Ford Edge at about 6 p.m. on Hursey Street.

27 Tuesday

Reported at 7:49 p.m.: A 2016 Toyota RAV4 was burglarized in the Germany Park parking lot.

28 Wednesday

A burglar struck a 2017 GMC Sierra at about 4:44 p.m. on Fondren Drive.

Officers investigated a theft at CVS on Preston Road and arrested a 45-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman at about 6:44 p.m.

30 Friday

Officers responded to a theft call involving between $750 and $2,500 at CVS in Snider Plaza at about 5:19 a.m.

A sneaky thief burglarized an office building on Westminster Avenue at about 2:50 p.m.

31 Saturday

Officers made a traffic stop and cited a 22-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia at an undisclosed location at about 1:26 a.m.

A crook stole between $100 and $750 worth of property from a home on Westminster Avenue at about 1:49 a.m.

Reported at 11 p.m.: A mischief maker up to no good and caused between $750 and $2,500 worth of damage to a home in the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue.

HIGHLAND PARK

Park Cities People is hot on the trail of Highland Park’s crime reports! We expect to bring the delinquent reports to justice sometime on Tuesday, June 3.