Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 20-25

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A COSTLY EXHAUST

The individual who removed a catalytic converter from a parked car in the 10700 block of Preston Road on May 20 was likely not an anti-pollutionist, but was looking to make some fast cash after stealing the expensive auto part.

May 20

An individual stole from a retail store in the 6400 block of West Northwest Parkway.

Pool equipment was stolen outside of a residence in the 3900 block of Highgrove Drive.

May 21

An individual broke into a restaurant and attempted to access its vault in the 12300 block of Inwood Road.

An individual broke the rear passenger window of a car in the 5500 block of Meletio Lane.

An individual broke the glass door front of a restaurant and took property without consent in the 6000 block of Luther Lane.

May 22

An individual was found in possession of multiple stolen identification and bank cards at a bank in the 5600 block of Lemmon Avenue.

PHOTO: Pixabay

An individual struck a light pole and fled the scene in the 6400 block of Lemmon Avenue.

An individual fled from a store after stealing a saxophone in the 5800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

May 23

A burglary occurred on Royal Way after the individual kicked open the back door.

May 24

An individual stole from an apartment parking lot in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

An individual broke the front door glass of a retail store to steal property in Inwood Village.

An individual stole from a retail store in the 6000 block of Royal Lane.

May 25

An individual had a “green leafy substance” at Love Field Airport and faced a drug violation.

An individual broke into a home and stole property in the 5900 block of Burgundy Road.

PHOTO: Pixabay

An individual committed fraud at a restaurant in the 7800 block of Firefall Way.

An individual punctured a vehicle’s tire, broke a window, stole the license plate, and then took the vehicle itself in the 8700 block of North Central Expressway.