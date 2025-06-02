VNA Hosts Summer Camp to Inspire Young Volunteers and Fight Senior Hunger

Are you searching for a meaningful and enriching summer experience for your child? The Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Texas is offering a unique one-day camp opportunity this summer for children ages 8 to 11 — and it’s more than just fun and games.

The Meals on Wheels Kids Camp, hosted by VNA, is designed to educate and inspire the next generation of volunteers and philanthropists. Through hands-on experiences, campers will learn about senior hunger, the importance of nutrition, the impact of social isolation, and the value of giving back.

Each one-day camp will take place at the VNA’s Haggerty Kitchen, located at 1440 W. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas, and will include direct involvement in delivering Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors across the community.

Camp Dates and Details:

Tuesday, June 10 | 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Tuesday, June 17 | 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Tuesday, June 24 | 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Tuesday, July 8 | 9:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Each session is limited to 20 campers, ensuring a safe and engaging experience for every child. The registration fee is $50 per camper per session. While the registration cost is not tax-deductible, additional donations are welcome and appreciated.

Campers will take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Meals on Wheels kitchen, learn about the challenges faced by local seniors, create crafts and care packages, and participate in food deliveries alongside trained staff. Snacks will be provided by VNA, and campers should bring their own sack lunch. Each participant will also receive a camp t-shirt and a certificate of completion as a keepsakes from their day of service.

Registration is required in advance, and all necessary waivers must be completed by a parent or guardian. While children are welcome to attend multiple sessions, please note the curriculum remains the same each day.

To register your child or learn more, visit www.vnatexas.org/kids-camp or contact Inga Wilson at [email protected] or call (214) 689-2676.

This summer, give your child the opportunity to make a real difference — and have fun doing it.