Wilkinson Center Hosts Annual Stock Up for Summer Campaign

By Contributer Emily Zeigfinger

Texas has the highest levels of food insecurity of any state, with 20 percent of children being food insecure, according to the Wilkinson Center. For many of these children, free school lunches or breakfasts are a dependent source of food that disappears during summer.

Wilkinson Center is hosting its annual Stock Up for Summer campaign through Aug. 31, with a goal of raising $175,000, making 252,000 meals, and collecting 2,500 volunteer hours to benefit 6,000 children.

“With children out of school and the absence of school-provided meals, summertime only adds to our client’s anxiety and insecurity about food. The community’s support of this year’s Stock Up for Summer campaign will truly impact the families we serve, and will ensure that no child in Dallas goes hungry on any given day, but especially this summer, said Daley Ryan, executive director for Wilkinson Center.

Wilkinson hopes that the campaign can grow even more than it did last year. “In the first six months of this year, Wilkinson Center’s Food Pantry is serving more than double the number of families each month compared to last year and we anticipate these numbers will continue to climb,” said Ryan. In 2024, Wilkinson helped over 20,000 children and provided 840,000 meals.

Those who want to help virtually can donate by purchasing items from Wilkinson’s Amazon Wish List or making a financial gift. Volunteers are also needed to stock shelves, select grocery items, and organize the pantry.

More details about Stock Up for Summer can be found here: Stock Up for Summer | Wilkinson Center.