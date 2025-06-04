Fidelity. Bravery. Integrity.

Teen’s summer plans include training with the FBI

A tour of FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. inspired the summer plans for a University Park teen with an interest in government and law enforcement.

Eric Weinberg, a ninth grader at Highland Park High School, is one of two Texas students selected for the highly competitive 2025 FBI National Academy Associates Inc. Youth Leadership Summer Program.

“One of the agents doing the tour mentioned (the program),” Eric recalled. “It sounded like a cool opportunity, so I got back home, did some research, and began the application process.”

The immersive eight-day program, held in Quantico, Virginia, brings together 62 standout high school students from across the country.

Participants engage in hands-on training, leadership development, and real-world problem-solving exercises, all led by experienced law enforcement professionals.

Eric’s selection comes as no surprise to those who know him. He’s actively involved in public service and leadership through his roles in the University Park Youth Advisory Commission and the Highland Park Congressional Youth Advisory Council.

“These clubs are filled with older kids,” Eric said. “Maturity is a big part of leadership, and it’s an opportunity to learn from them and even the people running the club.”

Eric is proud to be representing University Park during his time in the program and looks forward to applying what he learns to his everyday life.

“It’s hard to know where I’ll end up in (the future), but I know I’ll be able to take this experience and translate it into being a better leader,” Eric said. “Law enforcement is very applicable in a lot of different areas of life… and I know that kind of knowledge is important and will continue to help me.”