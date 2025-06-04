HP Bass Team Hooks State Title

The Highland Pass Bass Team has capped its perfect season with its first-ever state title.

Highland Park topped the leaderboard at the Texas High School Bass Association State Championship by nearly 9 pounds. The team’s win at Lake Conroe completed a perfect 7-0 season and established Highland Park as a powerhouse in Texas high school bass fishing.

The team’s top performers were:

Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown: Third Place Overall – 42.30 pounds

Myles Vinyard: Fourth Place Overall – 39.93 pounds

Miller Rosamond and Lee Wagner: 17.13 pounds

Sorrells and Brown snagged a 6.83 pound lunker on the first day of competition, and a late-clutch 19.41 pound bag on day two. Vinyard was the tournament’s top solo angler, and sealed Highland Park’s victory with a catch of over eight pounds in the competition’s final minutes.

The win marked the culmination of years of hard work and a dream season for the HP Bass Team. The team thanked the sponsors that helped fuel its championship journey:

