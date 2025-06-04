Post Malone to Headline Cattle Baron’s Ball

By Contributor Emily Zeigfinger

The 2025 Cattle Baron’s Ball will feature music star Post Malone as the headlining entertainer and Chandler Walters as the VIP stage performer on Oct. 25 at Southfork Ranch.

The mission of the Ball is help invest in cancer prevention and research, and the Ball has raised over $105 million to cancer research, most of which stays in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

The first Cattle Baron’s Ball took place in 1974 and raised over $50,000 dollars, with the recent balls raising millions each year. Country stars such as Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash have all performed at the ball.

Those who would like to get involved can through sponsorship opportunities, the silent auction, the live auction, and tickets. A raffle is also available. For more information, check out Cattle Baron’s Ball website here: https://www.cattlebaronsball.com/auction