Date & Place: May 29 at the Longhorn Ballroom

Beneficiary: Grant Halliburton Foundation

Chair: Eric Nadel

Sponsor: Haynes Boone and KXT 91.7

Notable: Eric Nadel has partnered with the Grant Halliburton Foundation, a mental health organization, for the past five years. This year, his birthday benefit raised over $173,000 for the organization.