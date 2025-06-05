Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ Comes to Music Hall at Fair Park

Award-winning musical Disney’s The Lion King has roared into the Music Hall at Fair Park.

The Lion King is presented by Broadway Dallas and will play for five weeks until July 3.

An exhibit at the African American Museum, Dallas, which is just steps from the Music Hall at Fair Park, features elements from the original Broadway production of The Lion King alongside a selection of African art and artifacts from the African American Museum’s permanent collection. The exhibit, “From Africa to the Broadway Stage: Disney’s The Lion King,” will also end on July 3.

Visit broadwaydallas.org for tickets and more information.