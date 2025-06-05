Grace Academy Delivers ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ Show

Less than 12 miles separate Grace Academy of Dallas and the Granville Arts Center in Garland — far enough for young performers to chimney sweep audiences away to Edwardian London.

Grace Academy music and drama teacher Vickie Smolek directed the production of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins Jr. with choreography by Jamie Leneau and music direction by Jaime Wentz.

With Ellen Jayroe in the title role, the March 20 and 21 performances showcased the acting, singing, and dancing talents of 41 elementary and middle school students. Parents designed costumes, curated props, and created sets.

Other prominent cast members included Andrew Thieme as Bert, Liam Oliver and Mackenzie Pridgen as Michael and Jane Banks, Santiago Garcia and Haylee Jorgensen as George and Winifred Banks, Sawyer Mayya as Mr. Bank’s boss, and Hilton Clarke as The Bird Woman.