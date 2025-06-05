Our Redeemer Lutheran School Announces Head of School

By Contributor Emily Zeigfinger

Our Redeemer Lutheran School recently announced that Dr. Kara Tobaben will take over as the new Head of School this year. Dr. Tobaben will succeed Suzanne Davis, who departs from the school to spend more time with family.

“I am truly honored to serve as the next Head of School at Our Redeemer,” she said. “For nearly 65 years, Our Redeemer Lutheran School has been a blessing to countless students and families — and that legacy is stronger than ever! I’m thrilled to carry this rich tradition forward by expanding programs that not only elevate your child’s academic journey, but also deepen their faith formation. The future is bright, and I’m excited for all that lies ahead!”

Tobaben has spent more than 25 years teaching at all grade levels in Lutheran schools, and attends Messiah Lutheran Church in Plano herself. She participated in the LCMS Future Administrator Candidate Training, the Van Lunen Ascending Leaders program, and Principal 360.

Tobaben aims to bring her Christian values into Our Redeemer, and is looking forward to her future with the school. “With such a strong foundation, we are ready to build forward — focusing our efforts on innovative growth, strengthening programs, expanding opportunities, and faith-filled excellence, while preserving the close-knit environment where students feel loved and inspired to thrive.”