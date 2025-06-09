Park Cities Crime Reports June 2-8

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WANT A FENDER BENDER WITH THAT?

Reported at 9:24 a.m. on June 5: An Uber delivery driver may have delivered some damage to an Audi A4 in the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue after hitting the parked vehicle.

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Forgery involving the use of possession of identifying information that allegedly occurred in October was reported at 12:04 p.m. on Caruth Boulevard.

Reported at 6:26 p.m.: Harassment by a former employee on Druid Lane.

4 Wednesday

Reported at 8:45 a.m.: A sneaky thief stole property worth between $750 and $2,500 in the 3800 block of Northwest Parkway.

Reported at 2:28 p.m.: Officers need to track down the thief who burglarized a 2017 Kia Sportage in Germany Park.

5 Thursday

Mischief makers vandalized a 2020 Subaru Ascent in a driveway on Westminster Avenue, causing $750 to $2,500 in damage.

6 Friday

Officers arrested a 39-year-old man for deadly conduct at about 9:02 a.m. on Preston Road after a disturbance with a city worker that involved a firearm.

A 43-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at about 12:50 p.m. on Colgate Avenue.

7 Saturday

Reported at 4:44 p.m. on Westminster Avenue: Officers investigated a theft that occurred at a park or playground.

HIGHLAND PARK

PHOTO: Pixabay

3 Tuesday

Reported at 10:10 p.m.: A brazen burglar stole a bag containing a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop from a GMC Yukon in Highland Park Village that may have been left unlocked.

4 Wednesday

A thief stole a set of golf clubs and a Titleist golf bag from an unlocked Toyota SUV in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue at about 2:08 a.m.

Reported at 7:50 a.m.: The reckless driver of a white truck struck the side mirror of an Acura MDX while turning south at the intersection of Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane, but didn’t turn around after the collision to leave information.

Reported at 3:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue: A fraudster went on a shopping spree with a stolen Citibank credit card, making 13 unauthorized charges that totaled $12,998.84.

A pickup truck towing a car hauler took off with plastic from a Kia Sportage after hitting the car at about 3:39 p.m. at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 5400 block of Lomo Alto Drive at about 4:58 p.m. for driving without a license or insurance, failing to make a mandatory left turn, and disregarding a traffic control device.

A mischief maker damaged the rear passenger door window of a Toyota 4Runner parked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 6:09 p.m.

5 Thursday

A Ford truck towing a trailer hit a parked Toyota 4Runner in the 4500 block of Belfort Place, but did not stop to leave information.

7 Saturday

A reckless roadster driving a pick-up truck caused extensive damage when they hit a Chevy Malibu at about 1:17 a.m. at the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Lomo Alto Drive, but did not stop to check on the welfare of the other driver or exchange information.

PHOTO: Unsplash

A 53-year-old man was arrested for driving while intoxicated at about 6:43 a.m. in the 5100 block of Preston Road.

A car thief snatched a Toyota RAV4 from a parking space in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue before 7 p.m.