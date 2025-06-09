Preston Hollow Crime Reports June 1-8

PHOTO: Pixabay

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SHOCK VALUE HEIST

A crafty crook cut corners when stealing copper wire from an abandoned structure in the 5500 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on June 2, leaving the place stripped and shorted out.

June 1

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

A criminal trespass warning was issued at a restaurant in the 11800 block of Preston Road.

June 2

A theft occurred in a business office in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

June 3

An individual stole property from a car in a parking lot in the 4700 block of Westside Drive.

A vehicle was broken into at an apartment parking lot in the 10500 block of Steppington Drive.

An individual pointed a gun at the complainant in the 9200 block of Lemmon Avenue.

June 4

A theft occurred in the 5600 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Property was stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Ellensburg Drive.

June 5

A theft occurred in the 4700 block of Ridgeside Drive.

An individual stole property from both a store and a vehicle, then stole the vehicle itself at NorthPark Center.

June 6

A theft occurred in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Berkshire Lane.

A theft occurred at a convenience store in the 4200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A theft occurred at a home in the 4400 block of Laren Lane.

An individual unlawfully put cameras outside of a home in the 5900 block of Elderwood Drive.

An individual damaged a vehicle and stole from inside in the 5700 block of Williamstown Road.

June 7

A motor vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the 11900 block of Preston Road.

June 8

Officers arrested an individual for criminal trespassing in a restaurant in the 5500 block of Lemmon Avenue.