Father’s Day and Grilling: A Mouthwatering Match Made in June

As I think back to Father’s Day when I was growing up, gifts to my dad always involved shirts, ties, and grilling in the backyard.

My husband Randy’s gifts are much more likely to include renewal of his ski pass for the upcoming winter season plus a casual shirt to wear while he enjoys something tasty from the grill.

Dads are fortunate that the day set aside to celebrate their role as fathers coincides with early summer. School is out, the weather is warm and ideal for lounging, trips to the park or a hike, pools are open, and grilling season is in full swing.

Whether Dad is the grill master or that task falls to another, the options for mouthwatering meals from the grill are almost limitless. Burgers — you bet! Thick, juicy steaks or slow-smoked brisket —definitely! Lemon chicken or seafood — yum!

Instead of heading to the mountains in early June, we’ll celebrate this Father’s Day in Dallas with one of our sons and his sweetheart.

After a busy month of international travel, Randy and I are looking forward to a relaxing day by the pool.

The secret to a truly enjoyable day for both of us is a menu that makes the most of advance preparation, so my side dishes will feature a variety of chilled salads assembled the day before.

This year I’m celebrating dads with a recipe I created just for them — barbecued ginger and lemongrass pork loin chops. Thick center cut bone-in pork loin chops are marinated for at least two hours in soy sauce infused with fresh ginger, lemongrass, garlic, and brown sugar. Once grilled, I serve the chops with charred sweet peppers and fresh arugula, providing a colorful, delightful, sweet and spicy backdrop for the savory grilled pork. Arranged on a platter, this dish makes an easy and impressive gift for Dad.

Christy Rost is a cookbook author, host of ‘Celebrating Home’ cooking videos, and longtime Park Cities and Preston Hollow resident. Her ‘At Home with Christy Rost’ cooking series for Eat This TV Network airs on AmazonFire, AppleTV+, Roku, Samsung TV, and YouTube. Visit christyrost.com for details and recipes.