Local Students Tee Up NTPGA Scholarships

A handful of young golfers from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow were among the beneficiaries of a record-setting scholarship distribution this spring by the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.

The organization announced 81 recipients from throughout North Texas who will receive a combined $763,000 in scholarship awards. The foundation has given more than $6 million in scholarships since 1983 based on factors such as financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.

This year’s winners include Highland Park’s William Zhang (Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship/Robert Stennett Scholarship) and Preston Bradford (Doug & Lisa Hickok Scholarship).

Two students from Jesuit Dallas — Nicholas Norris and Connor Chisum — were honored with Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation scholarships.

Thomas Jefferson’s Jorge Marquez and Alejandro Benitez comprised two of the four choices for the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship. The others were Kiara Miles of Lincoln and Stephanie Soria of Samuell.

Two more TJ students, Natalie Aranda and Clarissa Gamez, were among the recipients of Deloitte/NTPGA Fairway to Success scholarships reserved exclusively for Dallas ISD students.

Meanwhile, the two Scottie & Meredith Scheffler scholarships went to Brandon Gullo of Frisco and Luke Ratikowski of Plano.