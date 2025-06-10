People Newspapers Bookshelf

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

‘Do Butterflies Make Butter?’

By Brandall Laughlin

$25.99 (also available in paperback and digital formats)

archwaypublishing.com

The author illustrator of this children’s book lives in Oxford, Mississippi, but her parents still live in the Park Cities. Laughlin, graduated from Highland Park High School in 1989 and SMU in 1993. The book was inspired by a question the youngest of her four sons asked in 2005 (He died in a car wreck in 2016). Laughlin will do a book reading and craft program for children ages 18 months and older from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 28 at the University Public Park Library.

‘Nothing But Courage: The 82nd Airborne’s Daring D-Day Mission — and Their Heroic Charge Across the La Fière Bridge’

By James Donovan

$35

penguin.com

To tell this World War II saga, the critically acclaimed bestselling Dallas author, who’s married to a University Park woman, visited every step of the mission in France, interviewed a dozen 82nd veterans who were there, and tracked down more than a hundred relatives of other 82nd vets for more personal stories and information. Learn more about him at jamesdonovan.net.

‘Joy Prescriptions: How I Learned to Stop Chasing Perfection and Embrace Connection’

By Dr. Tiffany Moon

$29

joyprescriptions.com

Moon, a board-certified anesthesiologist, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas cast member, entrepreneur, and mom of twins first got People Newspapers editors’ attention 2020 with the ways she and her family used TikTok to decompress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, she claimed her spot among the young adults profiled in that year’s 20 Under 40 section.

In her new book, she explores the pressures of growing up as a Chinese-American overachiever and the deeply personal journey to redefine success — not as a checklist, but as a feeling.

‘The Southwestern Medical District: Prehistory to the Future of Medicine’

Dr. Evelyn Montgomery (with contributions from Robert Prejean)

$25

Amazon.com

This history of the Southwestern Medical District of Dallas traces the area’s story from prehistory to the modern world, exploring its development and environmental impact.

William Taylor

