People Newspapers Bookshelf

‘Joy Prescriptions: How I Learned to Stop Chasing Perfection and Embrace Connection’

By Dr. Tiffany Moon

$29

joyprescriptions.com

Moon, a board-certified anesthesiologist, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas cast member, entrepreneur, and mom of twins first got People Newspapers editors’ attention 2020 with the ways she and her family used TikTok to decompress during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, she claimed her spot among the young adults profiled in that year’s 20 Under 40 section.

In her new book, she explores the pressures of growing up as a Chinese-American overachiever and the deeply personal journey to redefine success — not as a checklist, but as a feeling.