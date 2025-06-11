Gala Dresses From La Fiesta De Las Seis Banderas on Display Now

By: Elizabeth Slates / Contributor

The stunning dresses worn by the La Fiesta De Las Seis Banderas gala duchesses are on display at the University Park Public Library, 8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 200, through June 21 during the library’s regular business hours.

Since these gowns were designed by the duchesses themselves, each one represents her unique identity, blending personal preference and an artistic interpretation within the historical context of the six flags that have flown over Texas.

In addition, the beloved princess Cinderella will introduce the duchesses’ gowns with a Princess Story Time at the library on June 12 at 10:30 a.m. All young princes and princesses are invited to attend for a time filled with stories and songs as the celebration of the La Fiesta De Las Seis Banderas Gala lives on.

On Saturday, June 7, the 40th annual La Fiesta De Las Seis Banderas Gala was held at the Fairmont Hotel. Several duchesses and escorts from the Park Cities were honored at the gala to celebrate funds gathered for various Park Cities charities that preserve the beauty and culture of our community.