HP Alum Sims Helps Duke Reach Nationals

After a standout sprinting career at Highland Park, Meredith Sims has continued showing her speed the college level at Duke University.

Sims, a senior, will compete for the Blue Devils this week at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, as part of a 4×100 relay quartet. Preliminary heats in the event are on Thursday.

Sims and her Duke teammates placed third at the ACC Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and qualified for nationals at the East Regional meet in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Park Cities native has become a relay specialist for the Blue Devils. A year ago, she was part of the team’s 4×400 relay, which won the ACC title.

With the Lady Scots, Sims set the school record in the 100 meters and competed at the UIL state meet before graduating in 2021.