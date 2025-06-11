Letters from Home: A Tradition That Lasts

When my kids were going to summer camp, I always made sure a letter was waiting for them when they arrived.

I would send it a week before camp began.

I made it upbeat and encouraging, cheering them on to try new activities, make new friends, and take full advantage of everything camp had to offer.

There’s something uniquely powerful about receiving a letter — especially when you’re away from home, surrounded by new experiences, unfamiliar faces, and exciting challenges.

Writing those letters became part of my daily rhythm. I’d sit down with my coffee, think about what they might be doing that day, and put my thoughts on paper.

I filled my notes with little anecdotes, funny observations, and simple updates, keeping my messages light and cheerful, while avoiding details that might make them feel like they were missing something important at home.

I never mentioned how much I missed them, even though I did.

Then, off to the post office I’d go, determined to make sure my child heard from me as often as possible. Even if they didn’t write back (and often, they didn’t), I knew my letters mattered.

Today, many camps offer digital platforms that allow you to email your camper, with letters printed and delivered daily or the next morning. Some camps even let campers reply through scanned handwritten notes. It’s a gift of convenience that many parents appreciate — but I still strongly encourage mixing in a good old-fashioned handwritten letter.

Handwritten letters often become keepsakes. Someday, your children will look back on those notes and remember not just what you said, but how you said it — your handwriting, your humor, your heart.

Get creative. Slip in a joke, a riddle, a funny memory, or a doodle. Write from the perspective of the family dog. Even the smallest things can bring joy and spark a smile.

In a world dominated by screens and instant messages, letters are more important than ever. They ask us to slow down, reflect, and connect with real intention. That’s a beautiful gift to give your child — and to yourself.

So, embrace this timeless tradition. Your child will carry your words with them — at camp, and long after.

Reach Helene Abrams with Tips on Trips and Camps, a free advisory service that helps parents find enriching summer overnight experiences for their children, ages 7-18, at 214-693-9259 or [email protected].