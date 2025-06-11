So Many Happenings at a Retirement Center Near You
Challah braiding at The Legacy Midtown Park
Retirement community resident Lorraine Luskey takes a selfie with Akiba Yavneh Academy seventh graders who spent part of May 8 with the seniors preparing traditional bread in honor of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. The Modern Jewish Orthodox school and the retirement community share a longstanding partnership.
PHOTO: Brooke Bryant
Legendary broadcaster visits CC Young
Former WSB-TV (ABC Atlanta) anchor Jocelyn Dorsey stood with Korinne Hearn, who once anchored CC Young’s community television program, during a visit to Dallas on March 24. In recalling her life story, Dorsey told residents about being recruited from Cincinnati to Atlanta, where she became the South’s first Black female news anchor in 1973.
PHOTO: Courtesy CC Young
Multicultural Day at The Preston of the Park Cities
Patricia Jones, a resident, and Theodora Quansah, an associate at the Watermark Retirement Community, shared a moment in the photo booth. Residents on March 21 also tried international cuisines and watched about 70 Richardson High School students perform Asian, Hip-hop, Folklorico, West African, and Western dances.
PHOTO: Courtesy The Preston of the Park Cities
Parkinson’s Walk at Edgemere
Nearly 400 people (and many four-legged friends) turned out on April 12, nearly doubling organizers’ expectations. The event featured a live band, activities and games for children, several vendors, and healthy post-walk snacks and drinks.
PHOTO: Chris McGathey