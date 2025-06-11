Wednesday, June 11, 2025

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Brooke Bryant
Living Park Cities Preston Hollow 

So Many Happenings at a Retirement Center Near You

William Taylor 0 Comments , , ,


Editor’s note: If you occasionally focus your lenses on happenings in or near the Park Cities and Preston Hollow and would like to share, please email your high-resolution images with your name and an explanation of your pictures to [email protected].

Challah braiding at The Legacy Midtown Park

Retirement community resident Lorraine Luskey takes a selfie with Akiba Yavneh Academy seventh graders who spent part of May 8 with the seniors preparing traditional bread in honor of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. The Modern Jewish Orthodox school and the retirement community share a longstanding partnership.

PHOTO: Brooke Bryant

Legendary broadcaster visits CC Young

Former WSB-TV (ABC Atlanta) anchor Jocelyn Dorsey stood with Korinne Hearn, who once anchored CC Young’s community television program, during a visit to Dallas on March 24. In recalling her life story, Dorsey told residents about being recruited from Cincinnati to Atlanta, where she became the South’s first Black female news anchor in 1973. 

PHOTO: Courtesy CC Young

Multicultural Day at The Preston of the Park Cities

Patricia Jones, a resident, and Theodora Quansah, an associate at the Watermark Retirement Community, shared a moment in the photo booth. Residents on March 21 also tried international cuisines and watched about 70 Richardson High School students perform Asian, Hip-hop, Folklorico, West African, and Western dances.

PHOTO: Courtesy The Preston of the Park Cities

Parkinson’s Walk at Edgemere

Nearly 400 people (and many four-legged friends) turned out on April 12, nearly doubling organizers’ expectations. The event featured a live band, activities and games for children, several vendors, and healthy post-walk snacks and drinks.

PHOTO: Chris McGathey

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Letters from Home: A Tradition That Lasts

Helene Abrams 0

People Newspapers Bookshelf

William Taylor 0

Father’s Day and Grilling: A Mouthwatering Match

Christy Rost 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *