Have Your Kids Learn to Cook So You Don’t Have To

Central Market Lover’s Lane will host three-day cooking camps for kids and teens between the ages of seven and 17 starting on July 22 and July 29. The camps will provide hands-on instruction and culminate in a meal prepared by campers. Camps cost $300 per camper per session.

Here’s the lineup:

The Kids’ Camp Everyday Made Easy

July 22-24 from 10 a.m. til noon

Ages 7-11

Day 1: Breakfast Making (vital knowledge for all mom-related holidays.) Crustless mini-quiche and filled Crêpes

Day 2: Handmade pasta and chocolate olive oil cake

Day 3: Shepherd’s pie and lemon pudding cake

The Kids Baking & Pastry Series: Baking Adventures

July 29-31 from 10 a.m. til noon

Ages 7-11

Day 1: Cheesy Sausage & Ricotta Calzones, Zeppole (Italian Doughnuts)

Day 2: Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies, Chocolate-dipped Macaroons, Rocky Road Bars

Day 3: Almond-Apricot Granola Bars, Fruit-filled Hand Pies

Central Market’s Teen Cooking Camp

Session One: Teens Cooking Skills Series: Everyday Expert

July 29-31 from 2:30 til 4:30

Ages 12-17

Day 1: Breakfast – Japanese Pancakes, Almond Croissants

Day 2: Lunch – Ferretti Pasta with ‘Nduja, Seasonal Fruit Crostata

Day 3: Dinner – Grilled Steaks, Corn Salad, Berry Fools

Session Two: Bake Like a Pro

July 29-31 from 2:30 til 4:30

Ages 12-17

Day 1: Spanakopita with Spinach, Kale and Feta, Very Tangy Lemon Bars

Day 2: Melting Chocolate Meringues, Rocky Road Brownies, Toffee Bars

Day 3: Date and Orange Scones, Blueberry Crumb Bars, All-purpose Flatbreads

All camps will be held at Central Market, 5750 E. Lover’s Lane, Dallas 75206. Click here to reserve space or here to learn more about Central Market’s cooking camps.