Have Your Kids Learn to Cook So You Don’t Have To
Central Market Lover’s Lane will host three-day cooking camps for kids and teens between the ages of seven and 17 starting on July 22 and July 29. The camps will provide hands-on instruction and culminate in a meal prepared by campers. Camps cost $300 per camper per session.
Here’s the lineup:
The Kids’ Camp Everyday Made Easy
July 22-24 from 10 a.m. til noon
Ages 7-11
Day 1: Breakfast Making (vital knowledge for all mom-related holidays.) Crustless mini-quiche and filled Crêpes
Day 2: Handmade pasta and chocolate olive oil cake
Day 3: Shepherd’s pie and lemon pudding cake
The Kids Baking & Pastry Series: Baking Adventures
July 29-31 from 10 a.m. til noon
Ages 7-11
Day 1: Cheesy Sausage & Ricotta Calzones, Zeppole (Italian Doughnuts)
Day 2: Salted Chocolate Chunk Shortbread Cookies, Chocolate-dipped Macaroons, Rocky Road Bars
Day 3: Almond-Apricot Granola Bars, Fruit-filled Hand Pies
Central Market’s Teen Cooking Camp
Session One: Teens Cooking Skills Series: Everyday Expert
July 29-31 from 2:30 til 4:30
Ages 12-17
Day 1: Breakfast – Japanese Pancakes, Almond Croissants
Day 2: Lunch – Ferretti Pasta with ‘Nduja, Seasonal Fruit Crostata
Day 3: Dinner – Grilled Steaks, Corn Salad, Berry Fools
Session Two: Bake Like a Pro
July 29-31 from 2:30 til 4:30
Ages 12-17
Day 1: Spanakopita with Spinach, Kale and Feta, Very Tangy Lemon Bars
Day 2: Melting Chocolate Meringues, Rocky Road Brownies, Toffee Bars
Day 3: Date and Orange Scones, Blueberry Crumb Bars, All-purpose Flatbreads
All camps will be held at Central Market, 5750 E. Lover’s Lane, Dallas 75206. Click here to reserve space or here to learn more about Central Market’s cooking camps.