DPD Hits Highest Staffing Level in Eight Years

The Dallas police force is at its highest staffing level in eight years at 3,215 officers, according to a statement released today by District 13 Council Member Gay Donnell Willis.

The report indicated there are still two more academy classes starting before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30 which will add to the growing police numbers.

The City Council also approved the lease for a new Police Training Academy at University of North Texas Dallas, stated the report.