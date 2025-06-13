Happenings on the Hill

Finishing on fire

Talk about going out on top. R. Gerald Turner’s tenure as SMU’s president concludes as the university wraps up its ambitious SMU Ignited: Boldly Shaping Tomorrow capital campaign three years ahead of schedule.

With more than 67,500 donors, volunteers and supporters, the campaign exceeded its $1.5 billion goal with more than $1.64 billion raised.

“Since launching in 2021, the SMU Ignited campaign for impact has promoted pioneering research and teaching, support for outstanding students, and the enhancement of our campus and community,” Turner said.

Donors provided 554 new endowed scholarships and fellowships, 37 new endowed academic positions, 23 major new and renovated facilities, and 20 major academic initiatives and institutes – plus contributed to a 59% increase in research expenditures.

The Moody Foundation gave $100 million – the largest gift in SMU history – to create the Moody School of Graduate and Advanced Studies.

Carolyn and David B. Miller committed $50 million – the largest contribution in SMU history from an alumni family – to support the Cox School of Business.

The Garry Weber Foundation made the largest gift ever to SMU Athletics – $50 million for the Garry Weber End Zone Complex at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

William S. Spears contributed the largest gift by a non-alum to establish the William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership in the Cox School of Business.

Jan and Trevor D. Rees-Jones committed $30 million to the construction and endowment of the Rees-Jones Library of the American West, plus the gift of the Rees-Jones Collection valued at over $100 million, then continued to make significant contributions for collection enhancement and expenses related to the incorporation of the collection into the SMU library system.

Board of Trustees chair David B. Miller credited the campaign with attracting gifted students and exceptional faculty, supporting bold research, and enhancing academic and athletic facilities.

“As a result of those collective achievements,” he said, “SMU has never had greater momentum, and we are poised to take the University to even higher levels of national prominence.”

Historic collection

The Rees-Jones Collection of Western Americana, formed over the past 20 years, consists of thousands of rare books, manuscripts, photographs, maps, and other artifacts dating from the late 17th-century to the mid-20th century.

Construction of the space that will hold it as well as the holdings of SMU’s DeGolyer Library and its complementary special collections broke ground on May 1.

The Rees-Jones Library of the American West will also feature study areas, reading nooks, and a grand reading room. A digitization and conservation lab will preserve rare materials, while a map room and gallery will support hands-on learning. Exhibition and seminar rooms will bring history to life for scholars and visitors.