Miracle Mile Construction Underway; Golf Cart Shuttle Available for Customers

By: Emily Zeigfinger/Contributor

Traffic on the Miracle Mile, the stretch of Lovers Lane between Douglas Avenue and the Dallas North Tollway, hasn’t been miraculous this summer.

Cars are being routed through the shopping area’s parking lots while Lovers Lane receives a much-needed makeover to address aging infrastructure. City staffers expect the street’s closure to continue through the end of the summer.

After street construction is complete, Lovers Lane will reopen, and University Park will begin working one block at a time on the Miracle Mile’s parking lots and sidewalks. The entire project is ahead of schedule and is expected to be complete in April or May 2026.

University Park is offering a golf cart shuttle service to help customers navigate the congestion. The golf carts, which pick up and drop off from Scotland Yard and Lot 4141 on Lovers Lane, are operating from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday to Saturday during a trial period.

Those in need of a shuttle can text 469-515-4701 to request a ride.

When the Miracle Mile updates are complete, they will include new green space, and the addition of 13 parking spaces to the area.

University Park also plans to create a safer intersection at Douglas Avenue and Lovers Lane by straightening it and adding a left-turn lane to the southbound section of Douglas Avenue, said Katie Barron, University Park’s director of engineering.

“The driving experience at the end of the project will be a much smoother road, and a very clear indication, via curbs and signage, where the drivers are supposed to be as it relates to parking vs. driving through,” she said. “It will be very similar to what it was before construction began, with the exception of the traffic light at Armstrong and Lovers, which will no longer provide signal timing through the parking areas. This should decrease the delay time for drivers through the corridor.”

The improvements will be the first major changes to the Miracle Mile in years. The road hasn’t been repaved or the utilities underneath replaced for decades.

“Construction is messy, it is loud, it is dirty, it’s noisy and, primarily, it’s inconvenient,” Barron said at a community meeting in April. “We all know this, and we are trying to work forward as best we can to make this process as easy as possible for you … Your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated as we move forward with this project.”