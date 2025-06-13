Preston Hollow Applauds



The 2025 George W. Bush Institute Trailblazer Citation Recipient Tom Luce (middle), founder and chairman emeritus George W. Bush Institute, Texas 2036. Luce’s public service in Texas was distinguished by gubernatorial and legislative appointments to major state positions including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court pro tempore, Sunset Commission, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Texas Commission on Judiciary, Chief of Staff of the Select Committee on Public Education, and the Superconducting Super Collider. On the national level, Luce was appointed as Assistant Secretary of Education by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate and appointed to The Library of Congress Board by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.