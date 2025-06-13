Preston Hollow Applauds
The 2025 George W. Bush Institute Trailblazer Citation Recipient Tom Luce (middle), founder and chairman emeritus George W. Bush Institute, Texas 2036. Luce’s public service in Texas was distinguished by gubernatorial and legislative appointments to major state positions including Chief Justice of the Supreme Court pro tempore, Sunset Commission, Cancer Prevention and Research Institute, Texas Commission on Judiciary, Chief of Staff of the Select Committee on Public Education, and the Superconducting Super Collider. On the national level, Luce was appointed as Assistant Secretary of Education by President George W. Bush, confirmed by the United States Senate and appointed to The Library of Congress Board by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Oliver Burke, a student at Greenhill School, for receiving the Washington Crossing Foundation’s Henry M. Rowan Family Foundation Scholarship. The award is presented annually to patriotic high school seniors who are planning careers in government service and are dedicated to serving their school, community, and country. Burke is actively involved with his school community and encourages his peers in academics and extra-curricular activities.
Lorreine Govea ($1,000), Maria Hernandez ($10,000), Lucero Sanchez ($1,000), and Diana Torres ($3,000), of Thomas Jefferson High School, as finalists and scholarship winners in the Junior League of Dallas’ 12th annual Women LEAD Speech Competition and Awards Ceremony held March 29 at JLD Headquarters. Founded in 2013 by JLD, the Women LEAD (Learn. Excel. Achieve. Dream.) scholarship program was created to assist female high school students in pursuing their dreams of higher education and to create opportunities for future women leaders. Since the program began, the League has awarded 82 scholarships totaling $385,000 to female seniors from three area high schools. The top nine ranked finalists were selected from a highly competitive set of 29 applicants.