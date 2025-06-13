Spry UP City Council Considers Fondren Renovations

If you think University Park’s city leaders have been looking younger recently, it’s not because you’re getting older.

At its June 3 meeting, the city welcomed Mayor for the Day Noah Clayton, a graduate of Boone Elementary who will attend McCulloch Intermediate School in the fall.

Noah assisted the council with business that included:

Recognizing University Park’s finance department for its receipt of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award and the Certificate of Achievement of Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

Approving a guaranteed maximum price of slightly more than $2.1 million for the first phase of renovations to the property at 5620 Fondren Drive that University Park acquired in 2023. The building is slated to be renovated as a police training facility that will include a six-lane firing range. The project’s funding comes from the SMU Land Sale Fund. A total of up to $4.5 million has been approved for the renovations, which are slated to be complete in February 2026.