Buckner Gives Retirees a Taste of High-Rise Living

Bitsy Kirk sat at a table in Ventana by Buckner’s café-style dining area, looking out the window while waiting for her to-go order.

She moved into the retirement community in September 2019, and she most enjoys the spectacular view from her 12th-floor apartment.

“It’s like living in a hotel. I love hotels.” -Bitsy Kirk

Ventana, as part of a 10-year plan by Buckner Retirement, broke ground on April 20, 2017, and its first members moved in on Aug. 19, 2019. The 12-story creation has enough glass windows, or ventañas as they say in Spanish, to cover the area of three football fields.

“We are setting a new standard of living for seniors in America,” said Chuck Childress, executive director of Ventana by Buckner.

To that end, Ventana has paired up with top brands. Master chef Stephan Pyles provides culinary consultation while Cooper Clinic and Baylor Scott & White deliver world-class medical care and guidance.

Ventana connected with Cooper Aerobics for its health and wellness program to improve the quality and quantity of life. Drs. Kenneth and Tyler Cooper have created a plan that is a duplicate of the work they perform at the Cooper Center to teach members about the value of exercise.

“They can reverse or slow down the aging process,” Cooper said. “They have the ability to get healthier as they grow older if they follow the guidelines.”

With the help of Elizabeth Niksich, director of wellness for VentanaFit, residents can take advantage of personalized workout plans. Using a personal key fob, members can view data specially programmed for them for a custom workout. The gym connects their medical care with their personal fitness goals.

The luxury living community provides a continuum of care for its members with a mix of options: independent living units, assisted living units, nursing units, and memory care units.

For those who require medical assistance, Ventana is collaborating with Baylor Scott & White Health. Along with a medical director, BSW also offers coordination of care and provides a full-time chaplain who will serve a wide range of traditions and fellowship to meet the spiritual needs of Ventana members.

From the dining rooms to the gym, the attention to detail is apparent. With amenities such as valet parking, spacious common areas, indoor pools, movie theaters, and more, Buckner officials expect there will always be things to keep Ventana members entertained.