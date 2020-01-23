Four HPISD Elementary Schools, One Book

Highland Park ISD elementary students are all reading Mr. Popper’s Penguins by Richard and Florence Atwater throughout the month of January for the One School, One Book initiative.

One School, One Book is an initiative of the non-profit literacy organization Read to Them. HPISD PTAs and Dads Clubs helped to provide copies of the book to each family. Students also participate in activities and trivia from their previous night’s reading.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins tells the story of a house painter, Mr. Popper, and his family, who end up with 12 penguins and their adventures and struggles with raising the penguins in the small town of Stillwater in the 1930s.

“This is the first time all four elementary schools are participating together,” HPISD spokeswoman Emily Conklin said. “More activities will take place including a trivia question about the reading, streaming a live question cam from the San Diego Zoo, a visit with live penguins from the Dallas Zoo, and more.”

While this is the first year all four elementary schools in the district are participating, Bradfield Elementary has for the last seven years.