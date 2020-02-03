Dallas ISD in Running for H-E-B Education Award

Dallas ISD could add another accolade to its growing list of kudos.

The district was selected by H‑E‑B as of one of eight finalists for the 19th annual Excellence in Education Awards program. Since 2002, the grocery chain has recognized school districts based on the commitment to student achievement, parental and community involvement, and professional development opportunities.

Districts were selected in categories of large and small, and Dallas ISD is among the five districts in the large category.

“This is a tremendous honor to be a finalist,” said Superintendent Michael Hinojosa in an address during a recent board meeting. “Congratulations to the board, staff, and students for this achievement.”

In February, a panel of judges will conduct a site visit to Dallas ISD, which will ultimately help them select a winner in the large district category.

Since the program’s inception, H‑E‑B has awarded more than $11.5 million in funding to benefit outstanding Texas public schools. Winners will be announced at the H‑E‑B Excellence in Education Awards ceremony on May 3 at the La Cantera Resort & Spa in San Antonio.