A New Neighborhood For North Dallas

Once it was a popular mall and hangout, then it became a ghost town as newer, shinier malls took its place – but as all vestiges of the 46-year-old Valley View Mall are scraped from the 173-acre site it sat on for so many years, a neighborhood will emerge.

Scott Beck, whose Beck Ventures is one of three developers collaborating to create a neighborhood out of whole cloth, said the location is ripe for a cohesive, walkable community.

“I think one of the biggest things to keep in mind is this area of Dallas is at the center of the population density in Dallas – a third of the population lives within three and a half miles of Preston and 635,” he said. “So we want to make sure what we build is really a neighborhood.”

“And obviously in order to have a neighborhood, there have to be people living in it,” he added. “And right now, it’s substantially commercial – you have Valley View on one side, which doesn’t exist anymore, and the Galleria on the other, and some residential, but it’s substantially more commercial and retail.”

It’s estimated that more than 350,000 cars pass by the Midtown area via LBJ Freeway and Preston Road.

“(T)his area of Dallas is at the center of the population density in Dallas – a third of the population lives within three and a half miles of Preston and 635.” -Scott Beck

Beck Ventures has partnered with Life Time Inc. to create Life Time Living – high-end, leased residences with an aim at providing occupants with the tools needed for a healthy lifestyle. Life Time Midtown will include 390 one-and-two-bedroom apartments, with an additional 190,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic Club and 50,000-square-foot Life Time Work – a coworking space.

“(What) we’re starting with from a residential perspective is various price points of housing, all the way up to high rise housing,” Beck explained. “The Life Time Village, one of our first projects, we’ll be creating a 20-story ultra-luxury high rise, which will be connected to this $250 million Life Time Village.”

Beck said that the highlights include a three-acre beach pool amenity deck, and views of the tree-canopied Preston Road area.

Beck Ventures has also partnered with Toll Brothers, who will build 266 apartments as part of its holdings at the site. There will also be a hotel with 200 rooms and 40 condos and a new office building that will also be home to a new – and more luxurious – AMC Theater.

“And then as you get towards Montfort, there’s a new park that’s basically situated between our property, a main boulevard, and the Galleria,” Beck said. “And that new park is the Midtown Park, which will be four times the size of Klyde Warren.”

In addition to the apartments Toll Brothers is building with Beck Ventures, the company is also building apartments with Dallas developer KDC and New-York based Seritage Growth Properties, who also has an ownership stake in the Valley View site. Their mixed-use project called Park Heritage will total 300 luxury residential rental units with retail, entertainment, and dining, as well as 3 acres of open space.