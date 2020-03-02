‘Last Stop on Market Street’ Continues DCT Season

Dallas Children’s Theater continues its 2019-2020 season with Last Stop on Market Street, running from March 21 through April 5 at the Rosewood Center for the Arts.

Based on The New York Times bestseller that won a Newbery Medal, Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor, and a Caldecott Honor, Last Stop on Market Street is a compassionate tale filled with both the mature joy of a grandparent and the pure wonder of a child.

The story follows young CJ and his Nana on their journey as they board the public bus for their weekly trip across town to help out at a soup kitchen. Along the way, CJ notices the many differences among people and asks tons of curious questions: Why don’t we have a car? How come that man can’t see? How come it’s always so dirty over there? How? Why? With Nana’s fearless and compassionate guidance, CJ discovers that everyone and everything has a unique rhythm and purpose; that the world’s got answers if CJ listens with more than his ears and sees with more than his eyes.

Directed by Vickie Washington (North Texas director, actress, and teacher at Booker T. Washington for the Performing Arts) Last Stop on Market Street carries the poignant message of the picture book without ever losing the fun.

“While riding the bus with CJ and Nana, we learn the value of meeting people where they are, and the joy of opening our hearts and minds to the experiences of others,” Washington said. “With all that is happening in our city and in our world today, these are very important lessons for all of us.”

Playwright Gloria Bond Clunie will be in Dallas for three weeks working with the team to further develop the play. Dallas is one of the first cities to get to host the play.

“Dallas Children’s Theatre’s commitment to bringing me to Dallas to continue working on the play after the initial work done in Charlotte, North Carolina, creates the opportunity to further explore this all-important story for young people,” Clunie said. “Our work will be fueled by the knowledge gained in an excellent first production coupled with the insight generated from a new creative team at Dallas Children’s Theatre.

“This type of commitment helps to ensure the development of compelling theatre for the young, which will strengthen the canon of theatre for children with works that have ongoing relevance.”

The Last Stop on Market Street is recommended for ages 4 and up. For tickets and showtimes, click here.