Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party Saturday in Lower Greenville

Ready to wear some green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

The Vanderbilt to Vickery Association will host its annual Lower Greenville Avenue St. Patrick’s Day Block Party, the largest one of its kind in Dallas, on Saturday, March 14. The Block Party runs 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Lower Greenville between Vanderbilt and Vickery.

Guests 21 and older are encouraged to dress in green, and come prepared for a day full of great music, beer, and plenty of St. Patrick’s Day cheer. The party has been a long-standing tradition on Lower Greenville for over 30 years.

“This celebration is legendary. Bars and restaurants on Lower Greenville take part in an all-day, St Patrick’s Day party that fills the streets with music, food, and drink,” Stephen Betzelberger, Vanderbilt to Vickery Association president, said. “Our goal is to make sure every party-goer has a great time in a fun environment, with free shuttle service helping everyone enjoy St. Patrick’s Day responsibly.”

Entry to the Block Party is $15 cash, and will include access to the massive event’s three music stages conveniently located near the participating bars, and wide selection of beers. Participants must be 21 years or older, with a valid ID. No backpacks, large purses, containers, or coolers are allowed.

Stan’s Blue Note, Terilli’s, Dodie’s Reef, Blue Goose Cantina, Halcyon, Slater’s 50/50, and The Dubliner are also participating.

Guests are encouraged to plan for various street closures in the area between 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Travel to the event will be provided by free shuttles at two locations. The free shuttles will run 11 a.m. -5 p.m. from the Mockingbird Station directly to the block party, as well as from the northeast corner of Mockingbird and Greenville to the block party.